Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 22:59 Hits: 4

The White House has indicated to congressional Republicans that President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/25/trump-choosing-barrett-for-high-court-lawmakers-told/