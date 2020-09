Articles

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state's economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/25/florida-reopens-states-economy-despite-ongoing-pandemic/