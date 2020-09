Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 23:17 Hits: 4

It began with devastation in the New York City area, followed by a summertime crisis in the Sun Belt. Now the coronavirus outbreak is heating up fast in smaller cities in the heartland, often in conservative corners of America where anti-mask sentiment runs high.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/25/virus-cases-rise-in-us-heartland-home-to-anti-mask-feelings/