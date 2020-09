Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 19:25 Hits: 4

Donald Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/24/trump-niece-files-suit-saying-family-cheated-her-of-millions/