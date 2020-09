Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 23:52 Hits: 5

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” the president said at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/23/trump-wont-commit-to-peaceful-transfer-of-power-if-he-loses/