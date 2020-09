Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Fox News Channel's Steve Doocy apologized “for any confusion” in reporting a now-debunked story about the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, supposedly concealing the number of coronavirus cases linked to bars and restaurants in that city because they were so low.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/23/debunked-covid-story-prompts-differing-responses-on-fox-news/