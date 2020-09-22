Ginsburg Didn’t Tweet About Hillary Clinton

Articles

An image of a bogus tweet supposedly from the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about Hillary Clinton began circulating after Ginsburg’s death. Ginsburg did not have a personal Twitter account, and did not author the tweet claiming knowledge of “information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.”

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Her death spawned widespread discussion over her prolific career, as well as how and when the Supreme Court vacancy should be filled.

With the nation’s attention focused on Ginsburg, a bogus tweet made to look as if it had been posted by Ginsburg began circulating on social media.

“I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton,” one of the tweets reads. However, Ginsburg doesn’t have a personal Twitter account, as a search on Twitter shows, so the tweet could not have been from her.

Screenshots of the bogus tweet display different Twitter accounts (@rdawg, @RBG and @RBGofficial), and different times and/or different dates, providing more evidence that the tweet was falsified.

