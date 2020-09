Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 21:48 Hits: 7

The top U.S. public health agency has stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person on small droplets in the air.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/21/cdc-changes-then-retracts-its-take-on-coronavirus-spread/