Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:33 Hits: 5

When he nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, President Bill Clinton compared her legal work on behalf of women to the epochal work of Thurgood Marshall on behalf of African-Americans.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/09/18/ruth-bader-ginsburg-helped-shape-the-modern-era-of-womens-rights/