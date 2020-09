Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:16 Hits: 3

The mail-in voting process has several built-in safeguards that together make it hard for one person to vote fraudulently, and even more difficult to commit voter fraud on a scale capable of swinging election outcomes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/09/17/6-ways-mail-in-ballots-are-protected-from-fraud/