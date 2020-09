Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:15 Hits: 3

FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/17/fbi-director-says-antifa-is-an-ideology-not-an-organization/