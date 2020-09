Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 22:15 Hits: 6

Trump ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.

