Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/14/s-dakota-attorney-general-reported-hitting-deer-but-actually-killed-pedestrian/