Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:27 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened to ban TikTok by Sept. 20 and ordered owner ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/14/tiktok-owner-picks-oracle-over-microsoft-as-us-tech-partner/