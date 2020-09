Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 16:29 Hits: 5

People can better convince others to wear masks if they share the fear, loss and uncertainty that motivates their concern rather than use their outrage to shame others.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/09/11/yelling-at-people-who-arent-wearing-masks-wont-work/