Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:57 Hits: 5

Some victims' relatives say they understand the ground zero observance had to change in a year when so much else has. Others fear that the commitment to "Never Forget" is fading.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/10/in-a-year-of-social-distancing-virus-alters-sept-11-too/