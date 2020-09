Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 14:58 Hits: 5

A voter who was told she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/10/voter-goes-topless-after-anti-trump-shirt-is-nixed/