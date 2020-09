Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:30 Hits: 5

An official at the Department of Homeland Security has said in a whistle-blower complaint that he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/09/official-claims-pressure-to-alter-homeland-security-intel/