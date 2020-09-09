Politicians Have Died of COVID-19

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Quick Take

A meme circulating on Facebook falsely claims, “Not one politician has died from the virus.” Actually, at least five current or former politicians across the country have died due to COVID-19.

Full Story

More than 189,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, so far — including some national, state, and local politicians.

But a meme is spreading this falsehood: “Not one politician has died from the virus, lost their job, or had their business looted.”

Dozensofcopies of the meme — which shows actor Tommy Lee Jones reading a newspaper — have been circulating on Facebook since at least July. One early version that was shared 35,000 times features the name “Mike Rilling,” which is stamped on many right-wing memes shared from a Facebook account with that name. We wrote about another one that included a made-up quote attributed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2019.

When the meme started circulating in early July, two state representatives already had died. State Rep. Bob Glanzer, of South Dakota, died on April 3 and State Rep. Reggie Bagala, of Louisiana, died on April 9. Local politicians had died, too, including Michael Yun, a councilman in Jersey City, New Jersey, who died on April 6, and Marny Xiong, chairwoman of the board of education in St. Paul, Minnesota, who died on June 7.

Perhaps the most widely covered death of a politician came in late July, though, when former presidential candidate HermanCain died from complications due to COVID-19 on July 30.

Also, at least one politician had his office looted. Rep. Brendan Boylereported on June 1 that his district office in Philadelphia had been looted during protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

Despite easily accessed news stories that contradict the claim, the meme continues to circulate. On Sept. 4, Ben Swann — a purveyor of dubious claims and conspiracy theories that we’ve written about before — posted the meme on Facebook, with Rilling’s name removed. That version has garnered more than 3,500 shares.

But, as we said, it’s not true. Politicians have died during the pandemic, and many more have been diagnosed with the disease, including Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and 14 U.S. representatives. The nonprofit, nonpartisan website Ballotpedia is keeping track of the deaths and diagnoses for public officials and politicians.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

