Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 07:00 Hits: 5

The Alien and Sedition Acts were passed under the administration of Federalist president John Adams. They outraged Republicans, led by Thomas Jefferson, and contributed to Jefferson's victory in the presidential election of 1800.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4095.mp3