Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

A legislator accused of making a Facebook post that advocated burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs is being investigated by the New Hampshire state attorney general and facing calls to resign.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/09/04/nh-lawmaker-advocated-burning-black-lives-matter-houses/