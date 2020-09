Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 14:39 Hits: 21

John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/31/john-thompson-obit-dead-78/