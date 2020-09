Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 16:28 Hits: 18

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/31/3-year-old-girl-safe-after-being-lofted-by-kite-in-taiwan/