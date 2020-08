Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 16:08 Hits: 3

Virologists understand that reinfection with coronaviruses is common, and immunologists are working hard to determine how long the hallmarks of protective immunity will last in recovered patients.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/08/26/what-coronavirus-reinfection-actually-means-and-why-you-shouldnt-panic/