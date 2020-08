Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 22:05

Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, his family’s attorney said.

