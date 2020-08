Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 23:33 Hits: 12

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he has no plans to restore mailboxes and other agency cuts made since he took over, sparking fresh questions over how the Postal Service will ensure timely delivery of an expected surge of mail-in ballots for the November election.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/21/postmaster-says-election-mail-will-go-through-despite-cuts/