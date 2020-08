Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 23:27 Hits: 12

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/20/ex-trump-aide-bannon-pleads-not-guilty-in-border-wall-scheme/