Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 03:41 Hits: 12

The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. said that the company will allow employees to wear attire supporting law enforcement, though it will continue to ask them not to express support for any political candidates while on the job.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/20/goodyear-attire-supporting-police-ok-but-no-political-wear/