Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 18:16 Hits: 11

A live air-to-air missile discovered at a small central Florida airport has been secured in a munition storage facility at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/20/live-air-to-air-missile-found-at-central-florida-airport/