Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 14:43 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump said he would sign "a full and complete pardon" on the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/18/trump-to-pardon-womens-suffrage-leader-susan-b-anthony/