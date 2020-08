Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 22:36 Hits: 3

The president has made increasing water flow and dialing back long held appliance conservation standards — from light bulbs to toilets to dishwashers — a personal issue.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/12/let-it-flow-trump-administration-eases-showerhead-rules/