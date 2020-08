Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted support for congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who’s been criticized for racist comments, following her Republican primary victory in Georgia.

