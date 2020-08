Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 13:33 Hits: 12

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher without any prior political experience, had managed to unite fractured opposition groups and draw tens of thousands to her campaign rallies.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/11/opposition-candidate-leaves-belarus-urges-end-to-protests/