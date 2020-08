Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 18:49 Hits: 7

Twenty-six billboards displaying a portrait of Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/10/winfrey-demanding-justice-for-breonna-taylor-with-billboards/