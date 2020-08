Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 07:00

Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and William Livingston were outspoken opponents of slavery and were founding members of the New York Society for Promoting the Manumission of Slaves.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4068.mp3