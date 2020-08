Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 20:05 Hits: 7

A New York judge knocked down President Donald Trump’s bid to delay a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of rape, ruling that the presidency doesn’t shield him from the case.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/09/judge-nixes-trump-bid-to-delay-suit-from-woman-alleging-rape/