Category: Civics Published on Friday, 07 August 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence as the leader of Liberty University, one of the nation’s top evangelical Christian colleges, days after apologizing for a social media post that caused an uproar.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/07/liberty-us-falwell-takes-leave-after-social-media-uproar/