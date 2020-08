Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 22:25 Hits: 6

Widespread testing is considered essential to managing the outbreak as the U.S. approaches a mammoth 5 million confirmed infections and more than 157,000 deaths out of over 700,000 worldwide.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/05/virus-testing-in-the-us-is-dropping-even-as-deaths-mount/