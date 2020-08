Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 21:52 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft purchase of TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/04/trumps-demand-for-us-cut-of-a-tiktok-deal-is-unprecedented/