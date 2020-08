Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 23:18 Hits: 5

Activist Michael Shellenberger argues that fears of a future climate-driven apocalypse are unfounded. But several scientists he cites told Snopes he misunderstands — or mischaracterizes — their research.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/08/04/shellenberger-climate-change/