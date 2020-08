Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 17:52 Hits: 4

The distrust many Americans feel toward the news media, caught up like much of the nation’s problems in the partisan divide, only seems to be getting worse.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/08/04/sobering-report-shows-hardening-attitudes-against-news-media/