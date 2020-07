Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 07:00 Hits: 7

George Mason, America's "forgotten founder," wrote the famous Fairfax Resolves in 1774, which were intended, as George Washington explained, to "defend our Constitutional Rights" and to set forth our fundamental principles.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4058.mp3