Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:22 Hits: 4

NASA's Perseverance rode a mighty Atlas V rocket into a clear morning sky in the world's third and final Mars launch of the summer.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/30/nasa-launches-mars-rover-to-look-for-signs-of-ancient-life/