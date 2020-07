Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:36 Hits: 2

Experts worry the torrent of bad information is dangerously undermining efforts to slow the virus, whose death toll in the U.S. hit 150,000 on July 29.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/30/misinformation-on-coronavirus-is-proving-highly-contagious/