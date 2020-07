Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:56 Hits: 4

All around the world, the coronavirus and its restrictions are pushing already hungry communities over the edge, cutting off meager farms from markets and isolating villages from food and medical aid.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/28/virus-linked-hunger-tied-to-10000-child-deaths-each-month/