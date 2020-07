Articles

The account of National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco challenges the Trump administration’s explanation for why federal forces clubbed and punched protesters and unleashed mounted officers and chemical agents to drive hundreds of people from the square in front of the White House on June 1.

