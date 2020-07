Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 19:34 Hits: 5

Regis Philbin, host of talk shows and game shows, is said to have spent more time in front of a television camera than anyone else,

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/25/regis-philbin-longtime-television-host-dies-at-88/