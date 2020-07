Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 23:38 Hits: 4

The phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” is getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has taken a detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/23/cognitive-test-trump-biden-campaign-flashpoint/