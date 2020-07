Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 04:41 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump is using the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways as he tries to bolster his law and order credentials by making a heavy-handed show of force.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/21/trumps-show-of-federal-force-sparking-alarm-in-cities/