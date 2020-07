Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.

